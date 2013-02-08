(Adds details, RUSAL comment)
HONG KONG Feb 8 Russia's United Company RUSAL
Plc, the world's top aluminium producer, said on
Friday it expects 2013 global aluminium demand will rise 6
percent, fuelled by investment in large-scale infrastructure
projects in China.
RUSAL's positive tone comes after a tough year for aluminium
produers due to the global economic slowdown, although it
cautioned the European debt crisis would continue to weigh on
aluminium prices in the short term.
Hong Kong-listed RUSAL, controlled by Russian billionaire
Oleg Deripaska, said it was also optimistic thanks to growing
demand in India and North America for the metal, used in
products such as drink cans, aircraft and iPads.
"Although the pace of global recovery remains open to
debate, there were clear signs towards the end of 2012 that key
markets in China, other Asian countries and North America have
begun to increase their aluminium consumption," RUSAL said in a
filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
"These markets will remain at the forefront of aluminium
demand during the year ahead, driven by the automotive sector
and continued investment in large-scale infrastructure
projects."
Global primary aluminium consumption was expected to reach
50 million tonnes this year, the company said.
RUSAL expected China to remain the largest growing market in
2013, with growth of 9.5 percent, followed by India at 6 percent
and North America at 5 percent.
The Russian company's aluminium output rose 1 percent in
2012 to 4.17 million tonnes, while alumina production fell 8
percent to 7.48 million tonnes, it said.
About 1-1.5 million tonnes of global aluminium production
was expected to be idled in 2013, it added.
RUSAL, which accounted for 9 percent of global aluminium and
alumina production in 2011, markets and sells products primarily
in Europe, Japan, South Korea, China, Southeast Asia and North
American markets.
