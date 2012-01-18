MOSCOW Jan 18 Top world aluminium
producer UC RUSAL, which has so far resisted calls for
global production cuts to deal with oversupply and price
declines, can cope with price levels as low as $1,900 per tonne,
the company said on Wednesday.
"Despite weak aluminium demand growth in some regions during
the past six months, it remains well above the 2009 recession
levels. However, uncertainties seen in 2011 will continue to
dominate the outlook for the metal markets in the months to
come," RUSAL's press office said in an e-mailed response to a
request for comment.
It added it was dealing with cost pressure from rising power
prices as well as falling prices: "As of today, even though it
is difficult, RUSAL smelters can work with $1900/tonne."
(Reporting by Melissa Akin)