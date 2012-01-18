MOSCOW Jan 18 Top world aluminium producer UC RUSAL, which has so far resisted calls for global production cuts to deal with oversupply and price declines, can cope with price levels as low as $1,900 per tonne, the company said on Wednesday.

"Despite weak aluminium demand growth in some regions during the past six months, it remains well above the 2009 recession levels. However, uncertainties seen in 2011 will continue to dominate the outlook for the metal markets in the months to come," RUSAL's press office said in an e-mailed response to a request for comment.

It added it was dealing with cost pressure from rising power prices as well as falling prices: "As of today, even though it is difficult, RUSAL smelters can work with $1900/tonne." (Reporting by Melissa Akin)