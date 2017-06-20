MOSCOW/LONDON, June 20 Russian aluminium producer Rusal is considering cancelling its Euronext listing in Paris and instead moving to a technical listing in London, two sources close to the company said.

The move would not require new shares to be placed.

A Rusal spokeswoman Vera Kurochkina said the "information does not reflect reality."

A third person familiar with the matter said Rusal, which is the world's second-largest aluminium producer, might just keep its Hong Kong and Moscow listings.

Rusal's parent group En+ Group is controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and is planning an initial public offering in Moscow and London later this year. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, Dasha Afanasieva and Sujata Rao; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt. Editing by Jane Merriman)