PARIS, Sept 8 The world's biggest aluminium producer UC Rusal see global demand for the metal rising 10 percent in 2011 and 2012, Vladislav Soloviev, the group's first deputy CEO, told a conference.

"Demand is continuously strong, I don't see any softening in demand," Vladislav Soloviev, the group's first deputy CEO, told a conference. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas)