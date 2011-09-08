(Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 8 The world's top aluminium producer UC Rusal expects global demand for the metal to stay robust despite economic worries in the West, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The group see worldwide demand growing by 10 percent in both 2011 and 2012, Vladislav Soloviev, Rusal's first deputy CEO, said.

"Demand is continuously strong, I don't see any softening in demand," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Metal Bulletin aluminium conference in Paris.

Demand from the automotive sector continued to drive the aluminium sector. Construction was in difficulty due to declining new home sales but some of this demand would be recovered in home refurbishments, he said.

Geographically, China should again outpace global aluminium demand next year, he said.

Fears about the economy were gripping investors currently but weakness in the United States should lead to more liquidity being injected by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which would in turn boost commodity demand and prices, he said.

"The problem is that investors are scared," he said.

Demand from physical consumers and financial investors along with rising productions costs should underpin aluminium prices in the coming months, he said.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange should reach $2,500-$2,600 a tonne by the end of this year, he said, arguing a floor had been reached at $2,300 last month.

"Maybe in 2012 we can reach $3,000, let's see how the economy changes."

LME aluminium was $2,403 per tonne at 1448 GMT, from $2,404 at the close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Susan Thomas)