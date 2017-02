MOSCOW, Sept 29 United Company RUSAL Plc said it had completed $9.33 billion debt refinancing after signing on Thursday a $4.75 billion facility with a pool of 13 banks.

The loan was arranged by BNP Paribas, ING, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Gazprombank, Natixis, Nordea, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Sberbank , Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, SCGIB, UniCredit and WestLB.

On Sept. 23 RUSAL and Sberbank also signed an amendment to the $4.58 billion loan agreement, which includes extension of the maturity of the loan until September 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Lidia Kelly)