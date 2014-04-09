BRIEF-Open Investments sets first coupon rate for RUB 5 bln bonds at 13% per annum
* Said on Tuesday set first coupon rate for 5 billion rouble ($86.64 million) BO-01 series bonds at 13 pct per annum
HONG KONG, April 9 Shares in Russian aluminium giant Rusal jumped more than 6 percent on Wednesday after lenders agreed not to take action against it on any defaults for up to three months, as it revises terms on up to $5.15 billion in debt.
Rusal said it is continuing to seek agreement from its lenders to defer repayment dates and revise covenants on up to $4.75 billion of syndicated facilities and $400 million of syndicated facilities that would be combined into a single facility agreement.
The shares rose as high as HK$2.92, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Board recommends capital decrease to 150 million riyals from 220 million riyals Source :(http://bit.ly/2nQGIhN) Further company coverage:
* Signs contract to sell real estate assets to Alinma Investment for 6 billion riyals