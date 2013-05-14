HONG KONG/SHANGHAI May 14 Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium producer, posted a 45 percent drop in first-quarter recurring net profit due to lower aluminium prices.

Recurring net profit during the January-March period fell to $52 million from a restated $94 million a year earlier, RUSAL said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

That compares with a forecast of $47 million made by 10 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

RUSAL and rivals such as Aluminum Corp of China are suffering from oversupply and lower aluminium prices.

RUSAL, which has a primary listing in Hong Kong and secondary listings in Paris and Moscow, posted a net loss of $337 million in 2012 and said it would shrink output for at least three years to curb market oversupply.

RUSAL shares rose 0.5 percent in Hong Kong on Monday. The stock has lost 20 percent this year, compared with a 1.5 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)