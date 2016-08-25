Aug 25 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
on Thursday reported a 39-percent drop in second-quarter core
earnings due to weak aluminium prices, slightly ahead of analyst
forecasts.
The company said it remained focused on cutting debt to help
weather tough markets.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $344 million for the three months
to June from $568 million a year earlier. However, the result
was up 10 percent from the first quarter.
Six analysts on average had expected adjusted EBITDA of $336
million.
Aluminium prices have risen about 11 percent since
the start of 2016, but remain weak.
Net debt was trimmed slightly by June to $8.33 billion from
six months earlier.
