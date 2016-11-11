SYDNEY Nov 11 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
on Friday posted a better-than-expected 22 percent
rise in third quarter core earnings and lifted its forecast for
global aluminium consumption.
Rusal's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to $421 million
from $344 million in the second quarter and $420 million a year
ago.
Analysts at five banks had forecast third quarter EBITDA of
$390 million.
Hong Kong-listed Rusal also said it was raising its forecast
for global demand for aluminium by 5.5 percent to 59.5 million
tonnes in 2016 due to signs of healthy demand-growth in China,
Russia and elsewhere.
"The Company remains optimistic as we approach the year-end,
with aluminium consumption growing at a very healthy pace while
supply remains tight due to stronger pressure from increasing
cost inflation," the company said in a statement.
"Domestic demand for aluminium is also growing at a very
healthy pace and Rusal intends to boost its domestic sales," it
said.
The average London Metal Exchange aluminium price
increased by 3.2 percent in the third quarter to $1,621 a tonne
The metal reached an 18-month high of $1,783 a tonne
this week.
