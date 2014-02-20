* Rusal challenges LME changes on human rights, other
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Feb 20 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
risks having to repeat arduous preparations it made for reform
of its global warehouse system if Russian aluminium giant Rusal
wins a British judicial review on grounds including human
rights.
United Company Rusal, the world's largest
producer of the metal, will seek court permission next week for
the review, in hopes of quashing LME moves that may undermine
the price at which it sells its products.
The Hong Kong-listed company argues that the LME actions
will harm its economic interests and that there were flaws in
the consultation and inquiry process adopted by the exchange.
"Rusal is seeking to protect its financial position," said
Igor Lebedinets, an analyst at VTB Capital in Moscow.
If the review goes ahead and finds in Rusal's favour, the
world's largest marketplace for base metals could be forced to
repeat a months-long consultation that split its stakeholders,
pitting warehouse owners against industrial companies.
"Normally a judicial review is about a decision-making
process," said Adam Chapman, a partner and head of public law at
Kingsley Napley. "A typical outcome is for the decision maker to
go back and make the decision again. The judgment is legally
binding subject to appeal."
The application hearing, scheduled for Feb. 26-27, will be
the first legal hurdle confronting the LME over the reforms,
which are due to take effect in April. The exchange is also
facing lawsuits filed by U.S. manufacturers.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
, oversees warehouses around the world where companies
that buy metals such as aluminium or copper on its futures
market can take delivery of quality-assured supplies if needed.
Big banks and traders that own warehouses and charge rent
have profited from letting long queues build up for buyers to
withdraw metal. Some also keep huge stocks of aluminium tied up,
unavailable to manufacturers, in long-term financing deals.
The new regulations aim to cut queues and raise loading-out
rates at warehouses with big log-jams while fending off
criticism from end users like Novelis, which supplies metal to
Coca Cola and brewer MillerCoors about inflated
prices and distorted supplies.
Producers, squeezed by high energy prices and facing a flood
of Chinese capacity, say the changes could remove underpinning
from aluminum prices depressed by a global glut of metal that
over years has built up record-high stockpiles.
Since early November cash LME prices have been under
$1,800 per tonne, which is close to or below break-even for a
big portion of global capacity.
"There is a structural problem of oversupply, which China is
not doing its share in addressing, and that means a company like
Rusal is under real pressure," said a London analyst.
"So they will do anything they can to increase their
revenues, including going to court to try and stop these LME
changes," added the analyst, who declined to be named.
Rusal, which posted a recurring net loss of $132 million in
the third quarter, fears the changes will lower premiums which
consumers pay on top of LME cash prices for immediate delivery.
Aluminum premiums shot to record highs in January
but they are volatile and likely to fall over the longer term.
"It's still a very vulnerable situation. Rusal knows they
can't rely on premiums being at these levels forever, it's not a
good business plan to assume that," the London analyst said.
ECONOMIC INTERESTS
Rusal is challenging the LME's decision on three grounds, a
source close to the company said.
It believes the LME's consultation process was procedurally
flawed, it failed to undertake a sufficient inquiry, and the
decision amounted to a breach of Rusal's rights under the
European Convention on Human Rights, the source said.
The convention gives every person, including companies, the
right to the peaceful enjoyment of its possessions. Economic
interests and goodwill associated with a business are regarded
as falling within the definition of possessions.
The source said Rusal held that the LME's decision would
interfere with Rusal's economic interests in that it would have
a direct impact on the price at which it can sell its products.
The LME said it considers the grounds of Rusal's complaint
as without merit and it will defend any judicial review
proceedings vigorously.
"Implementation of the proposed changes to the warehousing
policy will proceed as announced," it said.
Initially the judge must decide whether to permit a review.
"In principle at this stage all a judge has to determine is
whether there is an arguable case to go ahead. It doesn't have
to be a very strong case, just arguable. It's a threshold that
is meant to be quite low," Kingsley Napley's Chapman said.
"In practice it's not always that straightforward and some
judges will take a view that, even though a case is 'arguable'
it's never going to win and so they refuse permission."
Chapman said it was relatively rare for a company to seek a
review on the grounds of human rights.