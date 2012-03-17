* Vekselberg's Sual says RUSAL should have Russian chairman
* RUSAL elected Hong Kong's Cheung as chairman on Friday
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian billionaire
Viktor Vekselberg's Sual Partners, holder of a 15.8 percent
stake in aluminium giant UC RUSAL, said the
appointment on Friday of Barry Cheung as RUSAL's chairman was
not in the long-term interests of the firm.
Vekselberg quit as RUSAL chairman earlier this week, blaming
the current management for creating a "deep crisis" at the
company, which has seen its shares fall more than 65 percent
from their 52-week high.
In a statement late on Friday, Sual Partners accused RUSAL
of failing to carry out a thorough candidate search before it
settled on Cheung, who also chairs the Hong Kong Mercantile
Exchange (HKME).
Sual is an investment vehicle representing the interests of
the former owners - including billionaire Leonard Blavatnik
among other investors - of the Siberian-Urals Aluminium Company,
now part of RUSAL.
"The company should have completed a full-fledged
examination of the candidates for the post of Chairman of the
Board of Directors with the assistance of international
consultants," Sual said.
"Moreover, our stated position remains that the Board of
Directors of the company, 80 percent of the assets of which are
located in Russia, should be chaired by a Russian citizen, whose
independence from any of the major shareholders of UC RUSAL is
beyond any doubt."
RUSAL chief executive and controlling shareholder Oleg
Deripaska acquired 10 percent of the HKME in June 2010 through
his En+ Group.
A company spokeswoman contacted by Reuters referred to
Deripaska's published remarks on Friday, when he stated the
company was "thrilled to have someone of Barry's caliber" as
chairman.
RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, is the
subject of a strategic tug-of-war between Deripaska and other
billionaires including Vekselberg and recent presidential
candidate Mikhail Prokhorov. He holds 17 percent of RUSAL
through his Onexim investment company.
RUSAL is a leading low-cost producer thanks to its Siberian
aluminum smelters that run on cheap hydro power from Soviet-era
projects.
However, it is saddled with $11 billion of debt, much of
which was accumulated via the purchase of a 25 percent stake in
Norilsk Nickel for about $14 billion in 2008.
The stake in the highly-profitable Arctic nickel and
palladium miner is worth $9.47 billion, accounting for most of
RUSAL's $11.06 billion market capitalisation.
Selling the stake would allow RUSAL to largely wipe out its
debt, but Deripaska has resisted calls to do so.
He rejected Norilsk's $13 billion offer for the stake in
December, 2010, as well as two lower bids in 2011.
RUSAL's shares closed off 0.03 percent on Friday in Hong
Kong at HK$5.59.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Catherine Evans)