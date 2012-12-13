* Five board members offer resignation over share issue vote
* Claim the company failed to follow correct procedures
* News could re-open row between Rosneftegaz and government
By Sonia Elks
MOSCOW, Dec 13 Five of the 13 board members of
Russian state-controlled hydroelectric company RusHydro
have offered their resignations in a split over a
planned new share issue.
RusHydro is part of the government's privatisation plan and
its board is divided over whether it should raise 50 billion
roubles ($1.64 billion) in recapitalisation cash for investment
through an additional share issue.
The boardroom split comes after Russian media reports that
President Vladimir Putin signed off an alternative plan to use
50.2 billion roubles from Russian state energy holding company
Rosneftegaz to recapitalise RusHydro.
The resignations threaten to ignite a dispute between the
government and Igor Sechin, who holds the dual roles of chairman
of Rosneftegaz and CEO of oil firm Rosneft, in a
long-running battle over Russia's privatisation programme.
Sechin, a close Putin ally who held the position of deputy
prime minister and energy "tsar" in the last government, had
pushed to reassert state influence over the power sector after
reforms that broke up the Soviet-era power monopoly.
He faces resistance from Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's
government, which is keen to promote further privatisation and
investment so that Russia's power sector can expand its capacity
to meet growing demand.
Sechin had previously hoped Rosneftegaz could use dividends
from its stakes in Gazprom and Rosneft to buy up
energy and power assets. Rosneftegaz was earlier in the year
considering buying a blocking stake in RusHydro.
However, his plan met resistance from parliament, with
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich suggesting Rosneftegaz
should pay to recapitalise RusHydro. Putin
ultimately sided with parliament.
RusHydro, which has a market value of around $7.5 billion,
was one of dozens of subsidiaries created from Russia's former
electricity monopoly Unified Energy System in 2008 in a sweeping
reform of the power sector. The break up was plagued by a lack
of transparency.
RusHydro's board initially voted in favour of a share issue
on Nov. 16.
However, members of the group offered their resignations on
Friday over concerns the decision violated the law as corporate
procedures had taken place before a presidential decree,
according to Reuters sources..
Those resigning from RusHydro are Vladimir Tatsiy, who is
also first vice-president of Gazprombank, Boris
Kovalchuk of Inter RAO, Grigory Kurtser of Rosneft;
Mikhail Shelkov of Obyedinyonnye Investitsii and Sergey Shishin
of VTB Bank, according to a statement by RusHydro.
RusHydro said several of the letters of resignation had
cited "disagreement on the sequence of certain procedures" over
the new share issue.
RusHydro said it believed the sequence of procedures did not
contradict Russian law and that the current seven member acting
board "will continue to be able to satisfy quorum requirements
stipulated under Russian law".
A spokesman for the company indicated that it plans to go
ahead with the additional share issue, saying they expect to go
ahead with an initial offer to existing shareholders, who have
preferred rights to buy the new issue, by the end of the year.
($1 = 30.5630 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; Editing by Megan
Davies and David Cowell)