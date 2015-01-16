BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
Jan 16 RusHydro :
* Says as result of additional issue of Sakhalin Energy Company (SEC) ordinary shares RusHydro decreased its direct stake in SEC to 28.0862 pct from 31.4899 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.