UPDATE 2-TUI Group to target Brazil and China in global expansion
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
(Adds details, quotes, background)
MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's state-controlled hydroelectric power giant RusHydro may issue additional shares to finance its investment programme, Energy Minister Sergei Shmatko told journalists on Wednesday.
The company, which issued a Eurobond last year to raise more than $500 million, has been struggling to generate enough profit for its investment commitments in the face of lower than expected electricity tariffs.
"There is one question: what are the sources of financing? Either an increase in the loan portfolio or, we believe, there is a reason for an additional issue," Shmatko said.
Shares in RusHydro were up 2 percent at 1006 GMT, outperforming the wider market.
Industry experts believe some $500 million needs to be spent on Russia's power infrastructure to prevent regular black-outs and disasters such as the Sayano-Shushenskaya power station explosion that killed 75 people in 2009.
RusHydro, Russia's biggest hydroelectric power producer, is on the auction block, with the government hoping for a full sale of its 58 percent stake by 2017.
It was part-privatised as part of the wider break-up of Russia's power sector last decade. Grid firms FSK and MRSK could also be sold down over the next five years. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
UNITED NATIONS/SEOUL, Feb 14 The U.N. Security Council denounced North Korea's weekend missile launch, urging members to "redouble efforts" to enforce sanctions against the reclusive state, but gave no indications of any action it might take.
KINSHASA, Feb 14 Four members of a separatist religious sect in Democratic Republic of Congo were shot dead at the home of its leader Ne Muanda Nsemi during a police assault, a BDK official and a witness said on Tuesday.