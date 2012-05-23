MOSCOW May 23 Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro said on Wednesday it will pay 2.5 billion roubles ($80.27 million) in 2011 dividends, or 0.0079 roubles per ordinary share, compared to 0.0086 roubles for 2010.

Shares in RusHydro inched up after the dividend announcement to 0.7749 roubles from levels of around 0.7718 roubles seen before the statement, but was still down 7.9 percent by 1445 GMT amid a big market sell off. ($1 = 31.1462 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)