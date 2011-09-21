MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian hydroelectric power giant RusHydro (HYDRq.L) may exchange some of its assets for 30-35 percent in Russian electricity firm EuroSibEnergo, controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

RusHydro is willing to buy EuroSibEnergo shares before the firm has an initial public offering (IPO), a banking source said, adding that it aims to finish the deal before the listing.

According to Reuters estimates, the cost of the deal would be around $2 billion.

"Before the IPO, RusHydro's stake in EuroSibEnergo will not exceed 30-35 percent, but a more accurate figure will be set after due diligence and independent assessment of the assets," another source close to the deal told Reuters.

EuroSibEnergo had pushed back its Hong Kong $1 billion IPO earlier this year and in June the company's board chairman said the listing could be carried out "within a year or sooner."

After the listing, RusHydro's stake in EuroSibEnergo will decrease while Deripaska's energy group EN+, which currently owns 100 percent in EuroSibEnergo, will retain a controlling stake.

EN+ spokesperson Elena Rollins declined to comment on details of the talks, adding that RusHydro will obtain more than a blocking stake in EuroSibEnergo before its IPO. (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing By Amie Ferris-Rotman)