By Anastasia Lyrchikova
| MOSCOW, Sept 21
MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian hydroelectric power
giant RusHydro (HYDRq.L) may exchange some of its
assets for 30-35 percent in Russian electricity firm
EuroSibEnergo, controlled by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska,
two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
RusHydro is willing to buy EuroSibEnergo shares before the
firm has an initial public offering (IPO), a banking source
said, adding that it aims to finish the deal before the listing.
According to Reuters estimates, the cost of the deal would
be around $2 billion.
"Before the IPO, RusHydro's stake in EuroSibEnergo will not
exceed 30-35 percent, but a more accurate figure will be set
after due diligence and independent assessment of the assets,"
another source close to the deal told Reuters.
EuroSibEnergo had pushed back its Hong Kong $1 billion IPO
earlier this year and in June the company's board chairman said
the listing could be carried out "within a year or sooner."
After the listing, RusHydro's stake in EuroSibEnergo will
decrease while Deripaska's energy group EN+, which currently
owns 100 percent in EuroSibEnergo, will retain a controlling
stake.
EN+ spokesperson Elena Rollins declined to comment on
details of the talks, adding that RusHydro will obtain more than
a blocking stake in EuroSibEnergo before its IPO.
(Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing By Amie Ferris-Rotman)