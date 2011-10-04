(Adds company, analyst comment, updates shares)

* 2011 production to grow 7-8 pct, down from 11-15 pct

* H1 net profit rises 26 pct, beats forecasts

* Shares down 1.5 percent, outperforms market

MOSCOW, Oct 4 Russian hydroelectric power producer Rushydro has cut its production growth target for the year by almost fifty percent, overshadowing a first half net profit that beat analyst expectations.

The company, which has power plants from the Finnish border in the north-west to the Chinese frontier in the south, said in a presentation to investors that electricity production would now grow 7-8 percent in 2011, down from an earlier target of 11-15 percent.

It did not give a reason for the forecast cut, but demand for electricity tends to fall as the economy worsens.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2011 GDP growth forecast for Russia to 4.3 percent last month from a previous 4.8 percent, citing its exposure to global economic woes.

Rushydro said net profit rose 26 percent to 27.05 billion roubles for the first six months of the year, beating analyst forecasts.

Analysts had predicted an 11.8 percent rise in net profit to around 24 billion roubles.

"This reflects stronger free-market electricity prices, which increased 23 percent in the European price zone and 12 percent in Siberia," UBS analyst Sergei Osipov said in a note.

Rushydro said it would consider paying a dividend on the results, having last year made its first payout since 2007 on the full year numbers.

Shares in Rushydro, which is 58 percent controlled by the Russian government, were down 4.2 percent by 1415 GMT, outperforming tumbling markets.

Revenue fell to 164.34 billion roubles in the period from 204.98 billion, the company said in a statement, but came above the Reuters poll figure 158.3 billion roubles.

The government has announced an intention to cut its ownership in Rushydro to 50 percent plus one share next year, although volatile market conditions have put the privatisation plan on hold. ($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)