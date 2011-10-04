MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian hydroelectric power giant RusHydro (HYDRq.L) said on Tuesday its first half 2011 net profit rose to 27.05 billion roubles ($830 million) from 21.46 billion a year ago, beating market expectations.

Revenue fell to 164.34 billion roubles in the period from 204.98 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, but came in above the Reuters poll figure of 158.28 billion roubles, ($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker)