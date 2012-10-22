MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro reported on Monday a first-half net loss of 468 million roubles ($15.17 million) due to one-off revaluation charges, compared to a 32.4 billion rouble year-ago profit.

Adjusted net profit came in at 13.4 billion roubles, the company said, down 59 percent, year-on-year, and below a 15.2 billion Reuters poll forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation declined 37 percent to 31.1 billion roubles, broadly in line with market expectations.

($1 = 30.8509 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)