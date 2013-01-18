MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian state-controlled
hydroelectric power producer RusHydro reported on
Friday a nine-month net loss of 2.53 billion roubles ($83.65
million) due to one-off revaluation charges, compared to a 34.8
billion rouble year-ago profit.
Adjusted net profit came in at 13.8 billion roubles, the
company said, down 61 percent year-on-year, and below a 14.8
billion Reuters poll forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation declined 33 percent to 39.9 billion roubles,
broadly in line with market expectations.
($1 = 30.2460 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Megan Davies)