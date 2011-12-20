* Analysts cut 2012 profit forecasts by 25 pct

MOSCOW, Dec 20 Russian hydroelectric power giant Rushydro's net profit next year will likely be around 25 percent less than forecast after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin called for a voter-friendly 12.5 percent cut in its electricity price.

Power sector analysts recalculated 2012 forecasts for state-controlled Rushydro on Tuesday following Putin's order, delivered on Monday at Siberia's rebuilt Sayano-Shushenskaya power plant -- where an explosion killed 75 people in 2009.

"The proposed measure will have a dramatic impact on the company's 2012 earnings ... (and) lead to a significant miss," said Alfa Bank analyst Alexander Kornilov, after slashing his net income forecast by a quarter to 30.8 billion roubles ($960 million)from 41.2 billion.

Putin has capped the amount power companies can charge households for electricity already this year, a move widely seen as a sop to voters ahead of his expected return to the Kremlin following a presidential election in March.

The policy has dismayed investors betting on tariff rises as a catalyst for a revaluation of Russian power stocks, which trade at a discount of around 50 percent to similar companies in other countries.

"Putin is responding to consumer pressure. A lot of his troubles such as the Moscow protests [on Dec. 10] are caused by consumer dissatisfaction. He knows one of the many concerns is rapidly escalating electricity tariffs and he can be seen to be doing something about it," said Renaissance Capital analyst Derek Weaving.

Shares in Rushydro were trading down 0.3 percent at 1214 GMT, having fallen 3.7 percent following the Monday announcement.

"Any sudden and incomprehensible announcements like this dent investment sentiment," said Sergey Ezimov, portfolio manager of Wermuth Asset Management's Go East For Value fund, which specialises in the power sector.

CONSUMER SUBSIDIES

Analysts said the 12.5 percent reduction was likely to be funded by the scrapping of Rushydro's 'special investment component' -- a government-approved top-up to tariffs that had to be invested in capex and new infrastructure.

Ezimov said its removal had been anticipated by the market, while Putin had talked of an unspecified 'recapitalisation' of Rushydro to help fund future investment.

Industry experts estimate that up to $500 billion needs to be spent on Russian power infrastructure to prevent regular black-outs and accidents such as the 2009 Sayano-Shushenskaya disaster.

Tom Mundy, chief equities strategist at Russian broker Otkritie, said electricity tariff reform was a must for Putin in the first year of his anticipated new presidential term if he is going to lure foreign investors to Russia.

"Around 20 per cent of federal spending subsidises the consumer and much of that is via electricity prices. A rise in electricity tariffs should be tied to rising public sector pay," he said.

He added that a secondary share sale of a stake in Rushydro, in which the state owns a 58 percent stake, was one of the more likely state privatisations to be completed next year, alongside share sales of Sberbank and grid group FSK. ($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Cowell)