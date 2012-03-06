BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC says shares of On Deck Capital's common stock are undervalued
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
MOSCOW March 6 Russian state technology firm Rusnano is teaming up with a U.S. venture fund in a deal to invest around $760 million in a number of U.S. healthcare technology companies, establish a manufacturing facility in Russia and bring new drugs to the Russian market.
As part of the deal, Rusnano and life sciences technologies investor Domain Associates are planning to co-invest in about 20 US-based healthcare technology companies . Rusnano will invest up to $330 million while Domain's venture capital funds and other investors will invest a like amount, the companies said.
The remainder of the money will be used to establish a pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing facility in Russia. At this facility, products will be manufactured that have been created by the companies the pair invest in. (Reporting By Megan Davies; editing by Doug Busvine)
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
* David Richmond reports 10.8 percent stake in Rockwell Medical Inc as of Feb 20 - sec filing