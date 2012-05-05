MOSCOW May 5 Norway's Statoil signed a
cooperation agreement with Russian state oil company Rosneft
to jointly explore four offshore fields in the Russian
territory of the Barents Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk, Rosneft
said in a statement on Saturday.
The agreement covers a single block in the Barents, the
Perseyevsky, and three fields in the Sea of Okhotsk, with the
overall prospective recoverable resources of 2 billion tonnes of
oil and 1.8 trillion cubic metres of gas, it said.
Statoil will receive 33.3 percent in a joint exploration
venture and finance geological work. It will also reimburse
historical expenses incurred by Rosneft and 33.3 percent of
expenses incurred during licence acquisition.
It may also pay Rosneft one-off bonuses for each commercial
oil and gas discovery depending on the terms of a final
agreement, Rosneft said.
The two also agreed to research approaches to production at
the Khadumskoye shale oil field in Russia's southern Stavropol
region as well as high viscosity crude oil located below the gas
cap at one of Rosneft's northern fields, Severo-Komsomolskoe.
They intended to place orders for ice-class vessels and
drilling platforms with Russian shipyards.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)