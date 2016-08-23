Aug 23 Rusoro Mining Ltd, a small
Canadian gold miner, said on Tuesday it was awarded more than
$1.2 billion in damages as a World Bank tribunal ruled that
Venezuela had unlawfully seized the company's gold mine.
The company, which had a market value of C$82.6 million ($64
million) as of Monday's close, had in March 2013 filed a
statement of claim against Venezuela and was seeking $3.03
billion in compensation over the nationalization of its gold
assets in the South American country. (reut.rs/2bCOhWa)
Venezuela had unlawfully expropriated Rusoro's investments
without paying compensation, according to a ruling on Monday by
the Arbitration Tribunal operating under the World Bank's
International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes.
The tribunal ordered Venezuela to pay Rusoro $967.77 million
in damages as of the expropriation date of September 2011, plus
the interest due till the payment date, along with $3.3 million
towards the company's arbitration costs, Rusoro said.
The Vancouver-based company, backed by Russia's Agapov
family, had assets of $46,728 as of June 30, including $41,846
in cash.
Venezuela's mining ministry could not be immediately reached
for comment.
($1 = C$1.29)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)