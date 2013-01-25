Jan 25 RusPetro PLC :
* Ruspetro balance sheet strengthening, funded investment plan
* Expected offering of senior secured notes
* Revolving facility at an initial level of US$50 million
extended to the
company by sberbank
* Average crude and condensate production planned for 2013 of
10,000 bo
* Plans to drill 29 wells in 2013 and 48 wells in 2014
* Expected that net proceeds from the notes offering will be
used primarily for
financing field development
* Proposed conversion of limolines transport limited's
outstanding shareholder
loan into new ordinary shares