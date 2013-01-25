Jan 25 RusPetro PLC : * Ruspetro balance sheet strengthening, funded investment plan * Expected offering of senior secured notes * Revolving facility at an initial level of US$50 million extended to the

company by sberbank * Average crude and condensate production planned for 2013 of 10,000 bo * Plans to drill 29 wells in 2013 and 48 wells in 2014 * Expected that net proceeds from the notes offering will be used primarily for

financing field development * Proposed conversion of limolines transport limited's outstanding shareholder

loan into new ordinary shares