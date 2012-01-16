MOSCOW Jan 16 Ruspetro, an oil company with Russian assets, could move ahead with a planned London initial public offering as early as this week, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

An IPO is expected to raise around $300 million which could potentially value the company at more than $1 billion, the source said.

Russian newspaper Vedomosti, which earlier reported the timing of the planned IPO, said Ruspetro would sell 30 percent of shares this week, all of which will be newly issued.

All proceeds from the share sale will go to the company, Vedomosti quoted one source as saying.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Renaissance Capital are organising the float.

The company opened the order book late last year and was planning to complete the deal in 2012, a source close to the offering told Reuters in December. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman)