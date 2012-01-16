MOSCOW Jan 16 Ruspetro, an oil company
with Russian assets, could move ahead with a planned London
initial public offering as early as this week, a source familiar
with the situation said on Monday.
An IPO is expected to raise around $300 million which could
potentially value the company at more than $1 billion, the
source said.
Russian newspaper Vedomosti, which earlier reported the
timing of the planned IPO, said Ruspetro would sell 30 percent
of shares this week, all of which will be newly issued.
All proceeds from the share sale will go to the company,
Vedomosti quoted one source as saying.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Renaissance Capital are
organising the float.
The company opened the order book late last year and was
planning to complete the deal in 2012, a source close to the
offering told Reuters in December.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Jane Merriman)