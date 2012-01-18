MOSCOW Jan 18 Russian oil explorer
Ruspetro will raise around $250 million in a London IPO after
pricing its shares at 134 pence each, a source close to the deal
said on Wednesday, making it the first company to list on the
British bourse's main market in 2012.
The IPO will value the company at $700 million, the source
said.
Ruspetro, which has oil assets in Western Siberia, will use
the proceeds of the float to boost existing operations and to
pay down debt, according to a presentation seen by Reuters.
Bank of American Merrill Lynch is sole global co-ordinator
on the offering, with Mirabaud Securities and Renaissance
Capital acting as bookrunners.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by
Douglas Busvine)