MOSCOW Jan 17 Russian-based oil explorer Ruspetro ran a one-day bookbuild on Tuesday for an initial public share offer expected to be worth around $250 million, a source close to the deal said, putting it on track to become London's first main market listing of the year.

Order books on the sale of new shares, offered at $134 to $165 each, opened on Tuesday morning, the source said.

Shares are due to begin trading on Thursday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier.

Bookrunners had been canvassing investor interest in the offering throughout December and January and as a result were able to launch the deal with a message that books were covered at the bottom of the range, IFR said.

The proceeds of the sale would be used for existing operations and to repay debt.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole global co-ordinator on the offering, with Mirabaud Securities and Renaissance Capital acting as bookrunner. (Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)