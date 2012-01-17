MOSCOW Jan 17 Russian-based oil explorer
Ruspetro ran a one-day bookbuild on Tuesday for an initial
public share offer expected to be worth around $250 million, a
source close to the deal said, putting it on track to become
London's first main market listing of the year.
Order books on the sale of new shares, offered at $134 to
$165 each, opened on Tuesday morning, the source said.
Shares are due to begin trading on Thursday, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, reported earlier.
Bookrunners had been canvassing investor interest in the
offering throughout December and January and as a result were
able to launch the deal with a message that books were covered
at the bottom of the range, IFR said.
The proceeds of the sale would be used for existing
operations and to repay debt.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is sole global co-ordinator on
the offering, with Mirabaud Securities and Renaissance Capital
acting as bookrunner.
(Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)