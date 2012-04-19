* Targets output of 10,400 bpd by end-2012

* Long-term target to produce 300,000 bpd - CEO (Adds details)

MOSCOW, April 19 RusPetro, an independent Russian oil company that floated in London in January, said on Thursday that it more than trebled revenues and cut core losses in 2011 as it expanded its reserves base and boosted output.

RusPetro raised $250 million when it listed in London. Its shares have since rallied by nearly 40 percent to value the business, which is included in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, at just over $1 billion.

The company said that revenues rose by 209 percent to $38.7 million in 2011.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation narrowed to a loss of $5.5 million from a loss of $6.3 million the previous year.

RusPetro boosted average production by 136 percent to 2,475 barrels per day (bpd) in 2011. Its proven reserves rose 30 percent to 157 million barrels, while proven and probable reserves increased 95 percent to 1.437 billion barrels.

"We're currently at 4,600 barrels a day and we're ready now to start putting online and completing wells," CEO Donald Woolcott said in a video briefing.

Woolcott, a former executive at oil major Yukos, added that RusPetro expected production to end 2012 at 10,400 bpd and would drill around 24 wells. The company has completed a sales pipeline that ties it into Russia's trunk pipeline network.

RusPetro is developing territory in Western Siberia adjacent to established projects. Based on an independent evaluation, RusPetro's assets could ultimately deliver production of 300,000 bpd, Woolcott said.

Since the end of the reporting period, RusPetro has added 10 percent to its proven reserves, bringing them to 173 million barrels, while its proven and probable reserves are up by 7.5 percent to 1.545 billion barrels.

RusPetro said at the time of its IPO that it would use the proceeds of the float to develop existing operations and pay down pre-IPO debt of $444 million, according to a presentation seen by Reuters.

The company is partly owned by management including Executive Director Alexander Chistyakov, a former director of several state utility firms. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)