MOSCOW, April 19 RusPetro, the independent Russian oil company that floated in London in January, said on Thursday that it more than trebled revenues and cut core losses in 2011 as it expanded its reserves base and boosted output.

The company said that revenues rose by 209 percent to $38.7 million, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation narrowed to a loss of $5.5 million in 2011 from a loss of $6.3 million the previous year.

RusPetro boosted average production by 136 percent to 2,475 barrels per day. Its proven reserves rose 30 percent to 157 million barrels, while proven and probable reserves increased 95 percent to 1.4 billion barrels.

RusPetro raised $250 million when it listed in London. Its shares have since rallied by nearly 40 percent to value the company, which has been included in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, at just over $1 billion. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)