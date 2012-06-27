MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's no.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Wednesday it had put aside $2.5 billion for its recently started share buyback programme.

"The plan is to repurchase the shares ... before the first half of 2015," the company said in a statement.

In May Lukoil said it was considering a buyback of $2-$3 billion of its Moscow-listed shares to later sell as part of a secondary share listing in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)