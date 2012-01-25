DUBAI Jan 25 U.S. fund manager Russell
Investments said on Wednesday it appointed Pascal Duval as chief
executive officer of its Europe, Middle East & Africa
businesses.
Duval, joined Russell in 1994 to set up its office in Paris,
replaces Len Brennan who rejoined the firm as global president
and CEO in July. Duval reports directly to Len Brennan and
maintains his role on Russell's global executive committee,
which he joined in September 2011.
Duval will focus on growing the demand for Russell's
investment solutions. The firm's EMEA business saw gross sales
of $5 billion of fiduciary management, multi-asset and manager
of manager funds and mandates in 2011.
Russell expects to target the region's sophisticated
investors such as sovereign wealth funds and pension firms to
grow business, Duval said in an interview last year.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Dinesh Nair)