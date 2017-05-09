MOVES- Macquarie, Mirova, Houlihan Lokey
June 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
Based in London, he will report to Jim Leggate, head of the UK Institutional and Middle East businesses.
Previously, Brown worked at BlackRock Inc, where he was head of consultant relations for UK. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Armistice Capital Llc reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 7 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rwELbT) Further company coverage:
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday: