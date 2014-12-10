METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
Dec 10 Russell Investments appointed Yves Josseaume and Sital Cheema to its EMEA client strategy and research team.
Josseaume and Cheema will work with investment management teams and develop content for clients on investment and market insights.
Josseaume joins as a director and has 17 years of experience in UK pension consulting, investment banking, and insurance. He previously worked at Aon Hewitt.
Cheema most recently worked with Standard Life Investments Property Income Trusts Ltd as an investment director. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.