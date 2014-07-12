WASHINGTON, July 12 Swiss-based chocolate maker
Lindt & Spruengli is in advanced discussions to acquire
family-owned U.S. candy business Russell Stover, and the two
companies could announce an agreement as early as next week, the
Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Quoting unnamed sources close to the matter, the Financial
Times said that while it is unclear whether an exact price had
been agreed upon, a figure of $1.4 billion is being discussed.
The newspaper reported that talks were ongoing and no deal was
certain.
Russell Stover, known for its boxed chocolates, is the
third-largest U.S. candy company by sales. Lindt is the
Swiss-based maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold
foil-wrapped chocolate bunnies.
A deal with Russell Stover would enable Lindt to diversify
further beyond the European market, where it gets a big chunk of
its revenues, and get a strong presence in the U.S. market.
Russell Stover has annual sales of about $600 million, the
Financial Times reported.
The Ward family put Russell Stover up for sale earlier this
year and has been working with Goldman Sachs, the investment
bank, to find a buyer, the newspaper reported. The company has
won the attention of a number of private equity firms as well as
strategic buyers including Hershey Co and Godiva, the
newspaper said.
The company also produces Whitman's brand chocolates and has
its products in more than 70,000 drug stores, card and gift
shops, grocery stores, department stores and retail stores
throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries
worldwide, it says on its website.
(Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Marguerita Choy)