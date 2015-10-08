Oct 8 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said it would sell Frank Russell Company's asset management business to U.S. private equity firm TA Associates for gross proceeds of about $1.15 billion.

The company, which put up Russell Investments on the block in February, said it would receive net proceeds of about $920 million from the sale after tax and expenses.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2016.

London Stock Exchange Group is being advised on the proposed sale by J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)