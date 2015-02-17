BRIEF-Albertsons Companies adds liquid eggs to cage-free commitment
* Adding retail liquid eggs to its commitment to exclusively source cage-free eggs by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Seattle-based asset manager Russell Investments appointed Alexandre Martin as portfolio manager in its transition management division.
Martin joins from Societe Generale in Luxembourg where he was an assistant portfolio manager.
He will be based in London and report to Richard Webb, senior portfolio manager implementation services. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada Corp is recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace