BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
Nov 12 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Andrew Rankin as an implementation portfolio manager to its transition management team in EMEA.
Rankin joins from London-based Legal & General Investment Management, where he was a project manager within the transition team, Russell Investments said on Thursday.
He reports to Richard Webb, senior portfolio manager, London. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)
* CEO Patrick Gelsinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.84 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing