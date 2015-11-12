Nov 12 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Andrew Rankin as an implementation portfolio manager to its transition management team in EMEA.

Rankin joins from London-based Legal & General Investment Management, where he was a project manager within the transition team, Russell Investments said on Thursday.

He reports to Richard Webb, senior portfolio manager, London. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)