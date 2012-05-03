BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
TORONTO May 3 Russel Metals Inc reported flat quarterly earnings on Thursday as increased materials costs outweighed higher sales revenue.
The metal distribution company's profit was C$33 million ($33.5 million), or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter, ended March 31. It was also C$33 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
Revenues, however, rose 22 percent to C$803 million.
Russel Metals said demand levels were higher in the quarter than in late 2011, highlighting a continued recovery in the industrial segment of North American economy.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 17 percent to 35 Canadian cents a share.
($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing