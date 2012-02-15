Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
FEB 15 - Steel products maker Russel Metals reported an 87 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong performance across all its segments.
The metals processing and distribution company earned C$28.5 million ($28.57 million), or 46 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$15.2 million, or 26 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 26.6 percent to C$711.6 million.
Russel, which sells steel and steel products, and produces specialized steel tubing for the energy sector, said revenue from its steel distributor segment rose 65 percent to C$101 million in the quarter.
Metals service center segment revenue rose 23 percent to C$375 million, the company said.
The company's shares, which have gained 8 percent in the past three months, closed at C$25.51 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9976 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.