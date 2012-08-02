BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
Aug 2 Steel products maker Russel Metals Inc's second-quarter profit fell 26 percent on higher costs.
The company's net profit fell to C$22.8 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$31.1 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to C$718.7 million.
Material costs for the company, which sells steel and steel products, and produces specialized steel tubing for the energy sector, rose 22 percent to C$588.2 million during the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$25.49 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.