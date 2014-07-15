UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, July 15 A train on the Moscow subway went off the rails between two stations on Tuesday, injuring up to 50 people and leaving about 20 trapped, Interfax news agency quoted a law enforcement official as saying.
"We have information from witnesses that the train braked suddenly as a result of which several cars were derailed," a spokesman for the emergency ministry told Reuters.
At least two people were in a serious condition and were being taken to hospital by helicopter, Russian television said. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders