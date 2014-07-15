MOSCOW, July 15 A train on the Moscow subway went off the rails between two stations on Tuesday, injuring up to 50 people and leaving about 20 trapped, Interfax news agency quoted a law enforcement official as saying.

"We have information from witnesses that the train braked suddenly as a result of which several cars were derailed," a spokesman for the emergency ministry told Reuters.

At least two people were in a serious condition and were being taken to hospital by helicopter, Russian television said. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)