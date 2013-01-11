Nikkei eases for fourth day, U.S. jobs data in focus
* Nintendo most traded stock by turnover on strong Switch sales
MOSCOW Jan 11 Russia's Acron , one of Europe's top ten mineral fertiliser makers, said on Friday its 9-month net income rose 13 percent year-on-year to $377 million.
Earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew by 7 percent to $490 million, the company said in a statement.
Revenues of Acron, which has assets and projects in Russia, China, Canada and Estonia, and a minority stake in Poland's top chemical maker Tarnow, rose by 16 percent in January-September of last year to $1.72 billion.
* Nintendo most traded stock by turnover on strong Switch sales
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.4 pct
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices