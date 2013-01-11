MOSCOW Jan 11 Russia's Acron , one of Europe's top ten mineral fertiliser makers, said on Friday its 9-month net income rose 13 percent year-on-year to $377 million.

Earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew by 7 percent to $490 million, the company said in a statement.

Revenues of Acron, which has assets and projects in Russia, China, Canada and Estonia, and a minority stake in Poland's top chemical maker Tarnow, rose by 16 percent in January-September of last year to $1.72 billion.