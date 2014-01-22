MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron posted a 32-percent fall in nine-month net profit of 8 billion roubles ($235.75 million) on Wednesday citing foreign exchange losses.

One of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, Acron said revenue was down 3 percent to 51.7 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 19 percent to 12.4 billion roubles.

"Russian rouble-U.S. dollar volatility in the reporting period had a noticeable impact on the group's financial performance," the company said in a statement.

Foreign exchange losses amounted to 1.4 billion roubles in the period, according to Acron, which has operations in Russia, the U.S., China and elsewhere.

Acron is Russia's largest producer of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, but has also been developing deposits of potash - a fertiliser whose price is at risk due to the breakdown of a Russia-Belarus trading cartel in July.

The firm said it had obtained approval to extend a deadline for the implementation of its potash project at a time of volatility on the global fertiliser market.

Acron shares, which have fallen about 63 percent since a 2008 peak, were up 0.6 percent at 0738 GMT.