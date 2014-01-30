MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, said on Thursday that output of ammonia and mineral fertilisers in 2013 rose 6 percent to 5.3 million tonnes, mainly owing to growth of its nitrogen segment.

Total output of commercial products rose 4 percent to a record high of 6.1 million tonnes.

Acron said oversupply on the global mineral fertiliser market had posed a challenge in the second half of last year, while prices for its main complex fertiliser - nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) - fell in sluggish raw material markets.

"Mineral fertiliser markets, however, stabilised in late 2013. Prices in the phosphate and potash sectors hit the bottom and nitrogen fertiliser prices partially recovered," Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement.

Shares in Acron, which lost more than 19 percent of their value in 2013, were trading down 0.3 percent by 0725 GMT.