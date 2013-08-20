MOSCOW, July 11 Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron said on Tuesday first-half net profit slumped 20 percent year-on-year to 5.2 billion roubles ($158 million) largely due to foreign exchange losses.

Acron, one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, said revenue was down 3 percent to 34.3 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 11 percent to 8.8 billion roubles.

"Fluctuations in the RUB/USD exchange rate in the reporting period had a material impact on the Group's financial performance," chief executive Alexander Popov said in a statement.

Foreign exchange losses amounted to 1.6 billion roubles in the first half, according to Acron, which maintains operations in Russia, the United States, China and elsewhere.

Acron is Russia's largest producer of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), but has also been developing deposits of potash - a fertiliser whose price is at risk from the breakdown of a Russia-Belarus trading cartel in July.

Shares in Acron, which are trading about 65 percent below their 2008 peak, were up 0.6 percent on-the-day at 0731 GMT.