MOSCOW, April 16 Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron said on Wednesday net profit fell 12 percent in 2013 to 13 billion roubles ($409 million) due to a slump in global fertiliser prices in the second half of the year.

Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, said revenue was down 5 percent to 68 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 23 percent to 15 billion roubles.

Prices weakened in the second half of last year due to the global economic slowdown, but are unlikely to fall further in 2014, Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said a statement.

"We believe that global fertiliser markets have reached the turning point in a 2-3-year cycle. There are currently no negative global factors that could cause fertiliser prices to deteriorate," Popov said.

A weaker rouble and a tariff freeze are boosting the company's financial performance in 2014 so far, he added.

Shares in Acron, which lost more than 19 percent of their value in 2013, were trading up 0.6 percent by 0725 GMT.