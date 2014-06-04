MOSCOW, June 4 Russian mineral fertiliser
producer Acron said on Wednesday net profit fell 39 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter to 1.4 billion roubles ($41
million) mostly due to a foreign exchange loss.
Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser
makers, said revenue rose 5 percent to 17.4 billion roubles,
while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4 percent to 4.3 billion roubles.
"Fluctuations in the rouble-dollar exchange rate in the
reporting period had a material impact on the group's financial
performance," the company said in a statement.
It posted a net foreign exchange loss of 2.4 billion roubles
for the quarter, nearly five-times deeper than in the same
period of 2013 and said it could withstand further challenges in
the short-term.
"We are optimistic about the mid- and long-term prospects of
the mineral fertiliser market, and well-prepared for possible
temporary negative scenarios for short-term development," Acron
Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement.
Shares in Acron, which lost more than 19 percent of their
value in 2013, were trading up 0.7 percent by 1115 GMT.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)