MOSCOW, June 4 Russian mineral fertiliser producer Acron said on Wednesday net profit fell 39 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 1.4 billion roubles ($41 million) mostly due to a foreign exchange loss.

Acron , one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, said revenue rose 5 percent to 17.4 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4 percent to 4.3 billion roubles.

"Fluctuations in the rouble-dollar exchange rate in the reporting period had a material impact on the group's financial performance," the company said in a statement.

It posted a net foreign exchange loss of 2.4 billion roubles for the quarter, nearly five-times deeper than in the same period of 2013 and said it could withstand further challenges in the short-term.

"We are optimistic about the mid- and long-term prospects of the mineral fertiliser market, and well-prepared for possible temporary negative scenarios for short-term development," Acron Chairman Alexander Popov said in a statement.

Shares in Acron, which lost more than 19 percent of their value in 2013, were trading up 0.7 percent by 1115 GMT. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)