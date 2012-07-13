* Q2 Domestic NPK output down 31 percent
* Acron in dispute with component supplier Phosagro
* Acron raises bid for Poland's chemical firm Tarnow
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, July 13 Russia's Acron
said on Friday that domestic production of the
company's main complex fertiliser fell by a third in the second
quarter due to a pricing dispute with the supplier of a key
component.
The Russian division of the company slashed production of
nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) fertiliser by roughly
30 percent in the second quarter, compared to the first three
months of 2012, as supply of apatite concentrate, a key
ingredient for its multiple-nutrient fertiliser production, fell
short.
"This trend continues in the beginning of the third quarter
as apatite concentrate supplies to Dorogobuzh have not been
resumed and the complex fertiliser operations have been idle to
date," Acron's acting Chief Executive Alexander Popov said in a
statement.
The company has experienced cuts in the supplies of apatite
concentrate from Apatit, after supplies were halted
over a price dispute with Russian fertiliser group Phosagro
, Apatit's owner.
Despite domestic challenges, Acron is currently looking to
acquire Poland's Tarnow and has raised its bid to 1.96
billion zlotys ($566.58 million) for the state-run chemical
firm.
Acron's first-half total production output, however, was up
7 percent to 3.11 million tonnes from 2.9 million tonnes a year
ago, largely supported by its nitrogen segment, which grew 16
percent in the first six months of 2012 to 1.42 million tonnes
from 1.23 million tonnes a year ago.
"Losses from the forced shutdown of complex fertiliser
operations were partially offset by conversion to nitrogen
fertiliser production," Popov said.
PREDICTABLE GLOBAL MARKET
Acron's Chinese Hongri asset also showed high operating
results, boosting complex fertilisers output by 24 percent in
the first six months of 2012.
Despite the domestic production setback, Acron remains
upbeat on the global trends saying market conditions "remain
predictable".
"The pricing environment is sustainable and currently
supported by growing prices for agricultural commodities and
strong demand for fertilisers from developing markets," Popov
said.
Acron, which is one of Europe's top 10 mineral fertiliser
groups, has assets in Canada, China, Estonia and Russia.
($1=3.4594 Polish zlotys)
(Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mike Nesbit)